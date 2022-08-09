‘Plans in place to hold more events in India’

CHENNAI: Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who on Sunday was elected deputy president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), on Monday said that it is time to do more for the sport in the country.

“We are going to work as a team... especially do more for India. There are plans to hold more tournaments. Our youngsters are playing very well. We have to use that momentum and do something. We have to see what we can do and discuss with the Tamil Nadu government,” Anand, member of incumbent FIDE president Dvorkovich’s team that contested the world chess body’s elections, told reporters at Mahabalipuram.

Dvorkovich won the elections convincingly on Sunday to retain his post. “It is a good time for India, when everybody is talking about chess, to do more for the sport,” the five-time world champion added, underlining the presence of Tamil Nadu players in the various India teams competing at the 44th Olympiad.

When asked about his vision for India now that he has been elected as the FIDE deputy president, Anand spoke about the need to push the game in schools and various other programmes that are already in place.