Round 10: It's India B vs Uzbekistan, Women’s A vs Kazakhstan

CHENNAI: The highly-anticipated pen-ultimate matches of India 'B' team under open category and India 'A' team under women's category, both of which are in Rank 2 until yesterday's round, are playing today against Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the round 10 at the 44th Chess Olympiad taking place in Mahabalipuram.
Under the open category, India A is playing against Iran, India B against Uzbekistan, and India C against Slovakia.
Under the women's category, India A is playing against Kazakhstan, India B against Netherlands, and India C against Sweden.
Earlier on Sunday, R Praggnanandhaa defeated Azerbaijan GM Vasif Durarbayli, while D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin drew their matches. Raunak Sadhwani lost to Nijat Abasov. While, India 'A' outperformed and defeated Brazil 3-1, while India 'C' beat Paraguay by a similar margin. Young GM Arjun Erigaisi and K Sasikiran starred for India 'A' with wins over Krikor Sevag Mekhitarian and Andre Diamant respectively.
In the women's section, the top-seeded India 'A' were handed a 2.5-1.5 defeat by fourth-seeded Poland, while No.2 seed Ukraine and No.3 seed Georgia played out a 2-2 draw. The two other Indian teams -- 'B' and 'C' were on the winning side, thrashing Switzerland 4-0 and Estonia 3-1 respectively.
