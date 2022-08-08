Uzbekistan team leads in open; Poland leads in women’s section

Earlier on Sunday, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated Azerbaijan GM Vasif Durarbayli in 66 moves, while D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin drew their matches. Raunak Sadhwani lost to Nijat Abasov. While, India 'A' outperformed and defeated Brazil 3-1, while India 'C' beat Paraguay by a similar margin. Young GM Arjun Erigaisi and K Sasikiran starred for India 'A' with wins over Krikor Sevag Mekhitarian and Andre Diamant respectively.

In the women's section, the top-seeded India 'A' were handed a 2.5-1.5 defeat by fourth-seeded Poland, while No.2 seed Ukraine and No.3 seed Georgia played out a 2-2 draw.

The two other Indian teams -- 'B' and 'C' were on the winning side, thrashing Switzerland 4-0 and Estonia 3-1 respectively.