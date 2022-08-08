Chess Olympiad 2022

Uzbekistan team leads in open; Poland leads in women’s section

Young GM Arjun Erigaisi and K Sasikiran starred for India 'A' with wins over Krikor Sevag Mekhitarian and Andre Diamant respectively.
CHENNAI: After India 'B' played out a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan in the 9th round of the open section, while India 'A' and 'C' teams registered identical 3-1 wins, Uzbekistan team now stands on top in the open section with Poland team on top in women's section at the 44th Chess Olympiad taking place in Mahabalipuram.

Under the Open section, here are the top 10 teams until the 9th round:

Rank 1: Uzbekistan (Won-7) (Draw-2) (Loss-0)

Rank 2: India B team (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)

Rank 3: Armenia (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)

Rank 4: India A team (Won-7) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 5: Netherlands (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 6: Azerbaijan (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 7: Turkey (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 8: Iran (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 9: USA (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 10: Serbia (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)

Top 10 teams until the 9th round under women’s section:

Rank 1: Poland (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)

Rank 2: India A team (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)

Rank 3: Armenia (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)

Rank 4: Georgia (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)

Rank 5: Ukraine (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 6: Azerbaijan (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)

Rank 7: Armenia (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)

Rank 8: Germany (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)

Rank 9: Indonesia (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)

Rank 10: India B (Won-6) (Draw-1) (Loss-2)

Earlier on Sunday, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated Azerbaijan GM Vasif Durarbayli in 66 moves, while D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin drew their matches. Raunak Sadhwani lost to Nijat Abasov. While, India 'A' outperformed and defeated Brazil 3-1, while India 'C' beat Paraguay by a similar margin. Young GM Arjun Erigaisi and K Sasikiran starred for India 'A' with wins over Krikor Sevag Mekhitarian and Andre Diamant respectively.

In the women's section, the top-seeded India 'A' were handed a 2.5-1.5 defeat by fourth-seeded Poland, while No.2 seed Ukraine and No.3 seed Georgia played out a 2-2 draw.

The two other Indian teams -- 'B' and 'C' were on the winning side, thrashing Switzerland 4-0 and Estonia 3-1 respectively.

