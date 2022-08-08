Uzbekistan team leads in open; Poland leads in women’s section

CHENNAI: After India 'B' played out a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan in the 9th round of the open section, while India 'A' and 'C' teams registered identical 3-1 wins, Uzbekistan team now stands on top in the open section with Poland team on top in women's section at the 44th Chess Olympiad taking place in Mahabalipuram.
Rank 1: Uzbekistan (Won-7) (Draw-2) (Loss-0)
Rank 2: India B team (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)
Rank 3: Armenia (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)
Rank 4: India A team (Won-7) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 5: Netherlands (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 6: Azerbaijan (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 7: Turkey (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 8: Iran (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 9: USA (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 10: Serbia (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)
Rank 1: Poland (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)
Rank 2: India A team (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)
Rank 3: Armenia (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)
Rank 4: Georgia (Won-7) (Draw-1) (Loss-1)
Rank 5: Ukraine (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 6: Azerbaijan (Won-6) (Draw-2) (Loss-1)
Rank 7: Armenia (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)
Rank 8: Germany (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)
Rank 9: Indonesia (Won-7) (Draw-0) (Loss-2)
Rank 10: India B (Won-6) (Draw-1) (Loss-2)
Earlier on Sunday, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated Azerbaijan GM Vasif Durarbayli in 66 moves, while D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin drew their matches. Raunak Sadhwani lost to Nijat Abasov. While, India 'A' outperformed and defeated Brazil 3-1, while India 'C' beat Paraguay by a similar margin. Young GM Arjun Erigaisi and K Sasikiran starred for India 'A' with wins over Krikor Sevag Mekhitarian and Andre Diamant respectively.
In the women's section, the top-seeded India 'A' were handed a 2.5-1.5 defeat by fourth-seeded Poland, while No.2 seed Ukraine and No.3 seed Georgia played out a 2-2 draw.
The two other Indian teams -- 'B' and 'C' were on the winning side, thrashing Switzerland 4-0 and Estonia 3-1 respectively.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android