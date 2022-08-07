Round 9: It's India B vs Azerbaijan, Women’s A vs Poland

CHENNAI: The highly-anticipated match between India 'B' team, which continues to dominate, is playing against Azerbaijan and India A team under the women's category is playing with Poland in Round 9 at the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, Chennai.
Under the open category, India A is playing against Brazil, India B against Azerbaijan, and India C against Paraguay.
Under the women's category, India A is playing against Poland, India B against Switzerland, and India C against Estonia.
On Saturday, 16-year-old Tamil Nadu's grandmaster D Gukesh shocked world number 5 Fabiano Caruana as India 'B' pulled off a superb 3-1 win over number 2 seeds USA in the eighth round of the Open section, and in the women's event, India 'B' thrashed Croatia by 3.5-0.5 score in the 44th Chess Olympiad.
Meanwhile, India A, which had been going great guns with seven victories before this match, was held to a 2-2 draw by second-seeded Ukraine in an intensely fought encounter while India 'C' lost to Poland by 1-3.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android