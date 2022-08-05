Youngest participant: Meet 8-yr-old Randa Sedar of Palestine

CHENNAI: Eight-year-old Randa Sedar of Palestine is the youngest participant of the Chess Olympiad 2022, who quickly stole the show and gained attention of the crowd.

Sedar, who is ranked number 2 in the world in the under-6 category, secured her place on the national side after finishing second in the Palestine women's championships earlier this year, is participating along with Taqwa Hamouri (1214 ratings), Sara Alhmouri (0 ratings) and Eman Sawan (1847 ratings). The team is making their debut this year.

Hailing from the conflict-hit country, Sedar, started playing chess at the age of 5, which soon became the love of her life.

