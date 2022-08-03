Guess we share cultural roots: 'Veshti' fame Mohammed Ali Dima

CHENNAI: Before he could make an impact with his game, he became paparazzi's favourite, thanks to his national attire resembling a veshti, traditional Tamil wear.

Mohammed Ali Dima, from Djibouti, made heads turn when he walked into the event hall wearing a sarong-like attire called Macawii, a cloth worn around the waist by men similar to Tamil men.

He was appreciated by American chess player Wesley So after which this legend spread like a wildfire. However, when DT Next put the question on the choice of his clothes, he said: "This is not veshti, but something similar to it."