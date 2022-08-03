Guess we share cultural roots: 'Veshti' fame Mohammed Ali Dima

CHENNAI: Before he could make an impact with his game, he became paparazzi's favourite, thanks to his national attire resembling a veshti, traditional Tamil wear.
Mohammed Ali Dima, from Djibouti, made heads turn when he walked into the event hall wearing a sarong-like attire called Macawii, a cloth worn around the waist by men similar to Tamil men.
He was appreciated by American chess player Wesley So after which this legend spread like a wildfire. However, when DT Next put the question on the choice of his clothes, he said: "This is not veshti, but something similar to it."
The city was piqued with interest on his wear, on asking whether he knew that we in Tamil Nadu wore similar clothes he said, "Yes I do know people here don a similar attire, but this choice wasn't based on that. I wanted to display my cultural dress, and the Chess Olympiad was a perfect platform since countries all around the world are following the event." He further added that the Chennai people are really sweet.
Questionnaire to a foreign guest is incomplete without food. Dima, though doesn't remember name of the dishes, said he loves the local dishes and he finds these delicious.
