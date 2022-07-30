Olympiad skit: Vignesh Shivan shares BTS clip with Kamal

Chess Olympiad 2022

Director Vignesh Shivan with Kamal Haasan
Director Vignesh Shivan with Kamal HaasanScreengrab
CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan on Saturday shared a behind-the-screen clip of the skit that was performed on the inauguration ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 on Thursday.

Sharing the video, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "The few hours I got to spend with the #UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan I was engulfed in his Aura! His knowledge, the explanations he had and the nuances he added.. this particular session with him was unforgettable for me! #ChessOlympiad #greatmoments #unforgettable #experience. His voice made all the difference in this act ! Thank you Kamal sir" (sic)

The video shows Vignesh Shivan with actor-politican Kamal Haasan at a table discussion. In the video, the duo held discussions on the usage of words for the skit which was narrated by Kamal Haasan.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ceremony at Nehru Stadium.

