Chennai trip was unforgettable: Modi tweets after two-day visit

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter on Friday and tweeted that the trip to Chennai for the inaugration of the 44th Chess Olympiad was unforgettable.
He shared the video of the visit and wrote, "Memories from Chennai! Thank you for an unforgettable visit." (sic)
Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with the ancient game of Chess. Subsequently, Modi participated in the 42nd convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu's leading institution of higher learning, Anna University.
At the function, Modi awarded gold medals to 69 students who stood first in research studies in various fields at the university level.
