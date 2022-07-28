Chess Olympiad 2022

Modi declares open 44th Chess Olympiad

The Chess Olympiad is hosted by India at a special time in its history, which marks 75 years of freedom from colonial rule, he said.
Narendra Modi and M.K. Stalin take part in the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad
Narendra Modi and M.K. Stalin take part in the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad Image Credit: Justin
PTI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad here on Thursday, and encouraging the players, said that in sports there are no losers but winners and future winners.

The Chess Olympiad is hosted by India at a special time in its history, which marks 75 years of freedom from colonial rule, he said.

In his address during the inaugural at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi said it is an honour to have international chess players at a such a special time. "In sports there are no losers, there are winners and there are future winners," he said.

Narendra Modi and M.K. Stalin take part in the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad
Nehru Stadium dazzles, Modi gets warm welcome

The Prime Minister, as in the events held in Tamil Nadu in the past began his speech by uttering the Tamil word for greetings, 'Vanakkam.' He said that in a short period of time, the organisers have made outstanding arrangements. The Tamil Nadu government along with the Centre's full support is hosting the event.

Assuring the best hospitality to players from far and wide, Modi quoted the 'Athithi Devo Bhava' slogan which means 'our guests are like God.' Also, the Prime Minister cited Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar's couplet on the significance of hospitality.

Narendra Modi and M.K. Stalin take part in the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad
44th Chess Olympiad begins: Team US top seed, India second

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and L Murugan among others were present during the glittering opening ceremony.

The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here.

The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Stalin
FIDE Online Olympiad
Chess Olympiad
44th Chess Olympiad
PM Modi in Chennai
Chess Olympiad Chennai
44th FIDE Chess Olympiad
44th International Chess Olympiad
Mahabalipuram chess olympiad
Mahabalipuram Chess

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in