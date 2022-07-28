List of women Chess players in Open section: Details inside

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is hosting the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, Chennai today.

With a record 187 countries taking part with 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the Women's section, the Olympiad will witness the highest ever participation.

The Open section of the Chess Olympiad has 13 women in the fray. 14-year-old Indian-origin player Laia Swaminathan represents Cayman Island.