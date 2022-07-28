Chess takes centre stage

CHENNAI: Magnus Carlsen of Norway recently termed Tamil Nadu “the hottest hub of chess in the world [right] now”. The numbers are there to back the statement up as one-third of the country’s Grandmasters – 26 out of 74 – hail from the state.

So, how did Tamil Nadu turn into a powerhouse? While interacting with DT Next, Indian GMs RB Ramesh – the coach of the India Open ‘B’ team at the Chess Olympiad – and Viswanathan Anand – a five-time world champion and current mentor of the India teams – revealed the factors that contributed to the rise of chess in this land.

Associations on point

The Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and the Chennai District Chess Association have been proactive over the years, organising tournaments on a regular basis. “The other state associations did not function properly. Back then (during his playing days), players from other states would come to Tamil Nadu because of paucity of tournaments [in other parts of the country]. There were a lot of playing opportunities,” said Ramesh, one among 25 from the state to have achieved the GM title in the last two-and-a-half decades.