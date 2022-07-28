Chess Olympiad 2022

In pics: Chennai dons black & white look as Chess fever takes over

The Olympiad's mascot 'Thambi' (the knight in white veshti) can be seen at several places while the Tamil Nadu government is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to promote the event for which it is the major sponsor.
Mural at TNUHDB tenements; Chess themed Photo booth
CHENNAI: The 44th Chess Olympiad's opening ceremony is scheduled to take place today evening and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Since the announcement that Tamil Nadu government will be hosting the international chess event in Chennai, preparations have been meticulously carried out across the State to promote the event. Tamil Nadu is hosting this sporting event for the first time.

'An indoor game I love the most': Rajinikanth wishes chess minds

The Olympiad's mascot 'Thambi' (the knight in white veshti) can be seen at several places while the Tamil Nadu government is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to promote the event for which it is the major sponsor.

List of women Chess players in Open section: Details inside

From Napier Bridge painted like a chess board to the murals at TNUHBF tenements, the city is blooming with chess fever.

Here's how the city donned its chess look:

Government school students were taken on a trip to Bengaluru that carries the promotion poster of the event.

Napier Bridge painted like a Chess board.

A mammoth chess board formation at an area of 6,400sq ft at Everwin Vidhyasharam, Perambur.

A mural of Periyar playing Chess.

In pics: Torch rally from Presidency College to Nehru Stadium

Students from Everwin Vidhyasharam, Perambur, painted their faces like chess board and coins ahead of Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022.

To honour the occasion of 44th Chess Olympiad, late CM Kalaignar Memorial decorated in Chess board Style.

School education department conducts chess olympiad among government schools to create awareness on the International Chess Olympiad which starts from July 28 in Chennai.

A mural at TNUHDB tenements, Triplicane.

Aavin Chess themed milk packets.

A Chess board themed photobooth at Phoenix Market City, Chennai.

A kid posing for a picture along with Chess mascots.

College students from Madurai painted their faces like a Chess boards and participated in various competitions.

Army of Chess mascot sculptures at Chennai.

Modi hails 44th Chess Olympiad event as "special" tourney

