Chess Olympiad: Holiday for Vandalur Zoo today

CHENNAI: The 44th International Chess Olympiad begins today (Thursday) at Mamallapuram. On this occasion, the State government has announced a day holiday for the Vandalur Arinagar Anna Zoo. To compensate, the zoo will be open for visitors on August 2.

Earlier, Minister for Public Works Department and Highways EV Velu announced that 4 districts from Tamil Nadu namely Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu will be given a local holiday on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday (28 July).

It is noteworthy that, five free buses began its free service to Mahabalipuram from July 25 every 1 hour.