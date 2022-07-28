Opening ceremony: 4 dancers test positive for Covid

CHENNAI: Reports said that 4 dancers those who were scheduled to participate in the Chess Olympiad opening ceremony tested positive for Covid today.

Sources said, all the 4 dancers who tested positive, have been admitted to a private hospital.

The opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place this evening at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Prime Minister Modi will attend the function and inaugurate the 44th Chess competition.

The ceremony will commence with traditional events from 3 pm today.