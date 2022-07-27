Int'l players heap praise on arrangements made for Chess Olympiad

CHENNAI: International chess players, who have come to participate in the 44th International Chess Olympiad, have already started appreciating the State government for the arrangements made for the international event.
"This is going to be the best Chess Olympiad ever!" said Micheal Rahal, Spanish International Master, in a tweet. Rahal shared the picture of the venue and appreciated the arrangements.
Rahal further said that his first report for the International Chess Federation from Chennai is that "Chennai is just crazy for Chess".
Similarly, another Spanish Chess GrandMaster Vallejo shared the picture of the venue and said that "That looks like the best Olympiad playing hall ever!".
Vallejo also appreciated the arrangements made at the Chennai Airport and in the hotels. "Incredibly warm welcome by all the volunteers and staff, fast immigiration lines just for the Olympiad, the fastest hotel check in I ever had. Really happy to be here," said Vallejo, in another tweet.
Lukasz Turle, Vice President, International Chess Federation, also appreciated the arrangements made for the event. "Namaste Chennai. Chess Olympiad may be the best chess event ever. 186 countries, 343 teams over 2,000 players," said Turle, in a tweet, while sharing the video of Nappier bridge painted in black and white, after Chess board.
