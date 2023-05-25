Branson’s Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts business
SAN FRANCISCO: Virgin Orbit, the bankrupt rocket company founded by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has shut down operations after selling its business to three aerospace companies for about $36 million in a bankruptcy auction.
Rocket Lab bid $16.1 million for the company’s headquarters in Long Beach, California.
Stratolaunch was awarded its $17 million “stalking horse” bid for Virgin Orbit’s 747 jet.
Launcher, a subsidiary of Vast Space, bought the company’s facility in Mojave, California for $2.7 million, it was reported.
“As Virgin Orbit embarks on this path, the management and employees would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.
In April, Virgin Orbit laid off nearly 85 per cent of its workforce - about 675 employees - after it failed to secure key funding.
