Jodii matchmaking app targets non-grad Indian workers in Gulf
CHENNAI: Matrimony.com group has launched Jodii, a matchmaking app aimed at serving Indian workers in the Gulf region. The vernacular interface has achieved success, garnering over millions of installs since its launch in early 2022.
Jodii serves common Indians with education of Diploma, 12th, 10th pass or below working as cab drivers, factory workers, technicians, salesmen, delivery executives, tele-callers and supervisors.
The app is available in English and nine Indian languages including - Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Oriya and Gujarati.
Murugavel Janakiraman, founder-CEO, Matrimony.com Group said, “There was a need for a vernacular matrimony app to help common people find their life partner which gave birth to Jodii app. Jodii strives to help Indians employed in the Gulf discover their ideal life partner without any geographical restrictions.”
