Sachin Tendulkar makes strategic investment in AZAD Engineering

HYDERABAD: AZAD Engineering, a leading provider of engineering and technology solutions, on Monday announced that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made an undisclosed strategic investment in the company.

Hyderabad-based AZAD Engineering is an engineering and technology solutions provider for global OEMs in the clean energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas and SPS Industries.

This strategic investment from Tendulkar allows AZAD Engineering to further strengthen its commitment to contribute to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Centre, said the company.

Rakesh Chopdar, founder-MD, AZAD Engineering, said “As a company committed to promoting highly complex manufacturing and self-reliance, AZAD will focus our vision and create more growth and innovation opportunities for India.”

The company works with global clients like Boeing, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, Eaton, GE Aerospace, Baker Hughes, and domestic giants like HAL, Godrej, TATA, Mahindra Aerospace among others, as per a release.

It has qualified for manufacturing over 1,500 unique parts and exports to more than 20 countries. Its two new cutting-edge manufacturing plants are coming up, each ten times larger than its current facilities.