Tata Starbucks total store count at 341 in 43 cities

The expansion of the new offerings nationwide follows Tata Starbucks’ successful trial of localised menus in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Gurgaon, and Indore in July last year, which was met with positive feedback from customers.

“We have had a great year in F23 with strong revenues and are now present in 43 cities of India. As we expand our presence in Tier 2 and 3 cities, we need to become a more familiar and accessible brand for our consumers. Our pilot where we introduced a range of familiar beverages and a revamped food menu yielded fantastic results from both new and existing customers, which gave us the confidence to expand and go national. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to our vision of being the coffee destination of choice for customers in India. We recently celebrated 10 years of Tata Starbucks, and as we gear up for the next stage of growth in India, we continue to look at ways to elevate the Starbucks experience for customers in India, “said Sushant Dash, CEO, TataStarbucks Pvt Ltd.”