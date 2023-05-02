Business

MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales at 4,551 units

The company had posted retail sales of 2,008 units in April 2022. The supply chain constraints remain in a few models; however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand, MG Motor India said in a statement.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Monday reported over two-fold rise in retail sales at 4,551 units in April 2023 compared to the same month last year. The company had posted retail sales of 2,008 units in April 2022. The supply chain constraints remain in a few models; however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand, MG Motor India said in a statement. “The coming months are expected to bring in further improvements on this front,” it added. The company said it is actively preparing for the market launch of its small electric car Comet EV this month with bookings to commence on May 15.

