Bajaj Auto Apr total sales rise 7 pc to 3,31,278 units

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales at 3,31,278 units in April 2023, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a total sales of 3,10,774 units in April 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The total two-wheeler sales rose 2 per cent at 2,87,985 units, as compared to 2,81,711 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales grew by 95 per cent to 1,81,828 units last month, as compared to 93,233 units in April 2022.

Exports of two-wheelers, however, dipped by 44 per cent at 1,06,157 units, as against 1,88,478 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 49 per cent at 43,293 units, as against 29,063 units in April 2022.

In the domestic market, commercial vehicle sales jumped three-and-half fold at 31,344 units, from 8,944 units in the same month of the previous year, the company said.

However, exports of commercial vehicles were lower by 41 per cent at 11,949 units in April 2023, as compared to 20,119 units in the year-ago month, Bajaj Auto said.