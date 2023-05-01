Business

India's coal production rises 8.6% to 73 mn tonnes in April 2023

Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported production of 57.57 million tonnes in April 2023 as against 53.47 million tonnes of the year-ago period, thus showing a rise of 7.67 per cent.
NEW DELHI: India's domestic coal production touched a record 73.02 million tonnes in April 2023, with a growth of 8.67 per cent against 67.20 million tonnes output, recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

The government has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market through greater utilisation of mining capacities of captive and private blocks, which has led to increase in dry fuel production by 17.52 per cent to 9.88 million tonnes in April 2023, as compared to 8.41 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

The total coal despatch has also registered a growth of 11.76 per cent from 71.99 million tonnes in April 2022 to 80.45 million tonnes in April 2023.

