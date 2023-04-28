JetAir’s restart plan hits a hurdle as CEO-designate quits
NEW DELHI: Jet Airways India Limited chief operating officer Sanjiv Kapoor has put down his papers from the airline, an agency report said.
The report said that his last day at the airline was Friday (April 28, 2023).
It has been slightly over a year since Kapoor joined Jet Airways as CEO on April 4, 2022.
The airline had shut its operations in 2019, but in January this year, it announced that Kapoor would remain CEO-designate till the ownership of the airline was transferred to Dubai-based consortium Murari Lal Jalan and the UK’s Kalrock Capital.
In March 2022, the consortium of the duo had announced that Kapoor would be CEO of the company wef April 4, 2022.
Last month, Kapoor said the management was not in a rush to restart operations and that the airline, once restarted, would be unique and different.
However, differences between the winning bidder and the lenders have made the ownership transfer tough.
Many of the senior employees of the airlines, including the head of flight operations, chief security officer, director of flight safety, accountable manager, and director of training, have quit.
With Kapoor quitting midway, the airline’s restart plan has hit a new hurdle.
