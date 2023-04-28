Cottonseed oil futures decline on soft demand

MUMBAI: Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 5 to Rs 2,769 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 5 or 0.18 per cent to Rs 2,769 per quintal with an open interest of 42,810 lots. Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.