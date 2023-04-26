Payment policy: Google hits out at order; CCI steps in

New Delhi: Facing a tough competition from AI-powered Microsoft Bing, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced to unlock the full potential of AI into its Search engine. Pichai said the company will unlock “entirely new experiences in Search and beyond” just as camera, voice and translation technologies have all opened entirely new categories of queries and exploration. “For years, we’ve been focused on making Search even more helpful, from Google Lens to multi-Search to visual exploration in Search, immersive view in Maps, Google Translate, to all the language models powering Search today, we have used AI to open up access to knowledge in powerful ways,” Pichai told analysts. He said that guided by data and years of experience about what people want, the company will test and iterate “as we go because we know that billions of people trust Google to provide the right information”. In March, Google introduced an experimental conversational AI service called Bard.