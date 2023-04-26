L&T Technology Services Limited
L&T Tech Services logs 22% growth in revenue in FY23

The net profit for the fiscal year was Rs 1,170 crore, also a 22 per cent jump (on-year).
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: L&T Technology Services Limited reported 22 per cent revenue growth at Rs 8,014 crore for the FY23. The net profit for the fiscal year was Rs 1,170 crore, also a 22 per cent jump (on-year). For the fourth quarter of FY23, the pure-play engineering services company recorded Rs 2,096 crore, a growth of 19 per cent YoY, with a net profit of more than Rs 309 crore, a 18 per cent growth. During the quarter, LTTS won a $40 million deal and three $10 million plus total contract value (TCV) deals. “FY23 was a landmark year for us as we crossed a billion dollars in revenue run rate and Rs 1,000 crore in annual profits. Our EBIT margin was the highest ever at 18.5 per cent driven by a strong focus on building a robust and sustainable operating model,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and MD.

