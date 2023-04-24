Gold declines Rs 345; silver plunges Rs 675

NEW DELHI: Gold prices declined Rs 345 to Rs 60,065 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in the precious metal prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,410 per 10 grams.

Silver also plunged Rs 675 to Rs 74,400 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,065 per 10 grams, down Rs 345 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,982 per ounce and USD 24.95 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Monday.