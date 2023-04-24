EV-maker E-Trio’s first TN outlet in Kovai
COIMBATORE: Hyderabad-based electric commercial vehicles maker E-Trio, specialising in manufacturing electric cargo vehicles joined hands with EGreen Planet Solutions and launched its first showroom in Coimbatore on Monday.
E-Trio which is currently working with leading e-comm and logistics players like Amazon, Flipkart, DHL, Gati has made its current flagship model Touro Max++ available in this new outlet for customers in the e-comm logistics, agri-logistics, gas delivery among others.
“This is the third-generation in the Touro Max series, and it comes with a certified range of about 160 kms while its on-road range is anywhere between 120 kms, and has a payload capacity of upto 550 kg,” said Kalyan C Korimerla, MD, E-Trio.
“We know that the biggest demand for EVs comes from the traditional logistics, intra-city logistics and agri-logistics, so we have started selling vehicles into those segments,” he said.
Since entering the 3-wheeler market with its own design in 2021, the company has produced 700 vehicles. It currently has a production capacity of 4,000 vehicles per year, and it is ramping up production this year while it is also in plans to raise capital to increase production soon.
While E-Trio is currently present in 10 cities across seven states in the country, it plans to expand to 20 cities across the country soon, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem.
