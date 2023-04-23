Listing has boosted MSME valuation to Rs 65k cr, says BSE official
CHENNAI: As many as 432 firms post-listing have raised over Rs 4,900 crore and their current valuation is pegged at Rs 65,000 crore, a senior official from BSE has said.
This has been possible over the last decade, with BSE acting as an enabler, said Anand Chari, deputy GM, BSE SME Exchange Platform, Mumbai, while speaking at a conference held under the auspices of the Andhra Chamber of Commerce, recently.
Talking about how the partnership that the government of TN has with them has created benefits for MSME entrepreneurs, he said they encouraged MSMEs to list themselves on their platform to seek financing from the market and, these 432 companies listed on the platform have raised over Rs 4,900 crore. These companies are currently valued at Rs 65,000 crore, showing the kind of wealth creation this effort has generated, he sought to point out at the conference on ‘Empowering MSMEs on Capital Market exposure.’
The conference was inaugurated by the chief guest, S Sakthivel, joint director, FaMe Tamil Nadu. Guest speakers included Rajat Baid, founding partner, Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP SEBI Cat I Merchant Banker, Mumbai.
Chari spoke on the topic of ‘Your Business Roadmap to Capital Market’ and Baid spoke on the topic of ‘Know your eligibility and become listed’.
MK Anand, EC member-chairman, MSME-ICT Panel, ACC founder, SEE CHANGE Consulting, said the chamber decided to take the road less travelled to provide a solution-based support to the MSMEs via exposure to the BSE SME Exchange platform as well as the capital markets.
Sakthivel said, “As part of our efforts to ensure the ease of doing business, we are conducting loan melas in various districts. The TN government have also launched the Tamil Nadu Credit Guarantee Scheme and Tamil Nadu Trade Receivables Discounting System for MSMEs. The TNCGS will operate with the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises of the union government and extend 90 per cent guarantee for eligible loans up to Rs 40 lakh. For loans above Rs 40 lakh and less than Rs 2 crore, eligible loans will get 80 per cent guarantee.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android