Govt likely to announce retail trade policy soon

NEW DELHI: The Centre is expected to announce a national retail trade policy and an accident insurance scheme soon to supporting GST-registered domestic traders, an official said. The official said the proposed policy would help provide better infrastructure and more credit to the traders. It may include provisions related to ensuring easy and quick access to affordable credit, facilitating modernisation and digitisation of retail trade; modern infra support for subjects like distribution chain; promotion of skill development and improving labour productivity, and providing an effective consultative and grievance redressal mechanism.