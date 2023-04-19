Deal activity dips to $9.7 bn in March 2023 quarter: Report

The decline in M&As activity, 21 per cent lower at $4.4 billion, was led by a 62 per cent fall in domestic activity, recording the third-lowest quarterly deal volumes for any given quarter since 2011. The start-up sector continued to lead the deal activity with 22 per cent of the deals for the quarter but was 71 per cent lower over Q1 2022, registering only 17 deals worth $69 million.