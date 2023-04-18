Sugar production drops 6 pc till Apr 15 of 2022-23 marketing year

NEW DELHI: India's sugar production fell 6 per cent to 311 lakh tonnes till April 15 of the 2022-23 marketing year ending September, mainly due to lower output in Maharashtra, according to industry body ISMA. The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

Sugar output stood at 328.7 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh rose to 96.6 lakh tonnes from October 1, 2022-April 15, 2023, against 94.4 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Maharashtra's sugar production fell to 105 lakh tonnes from 126.5 lakh tonnes, while output in Karnataka declined to 55.3 lakh tonnes from 58 lakh tonnes.

ISMA has projected production for 2022-23 to 340 lakh tonnes against 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.