Its Card users in US to get 4.15% interest
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has launched a new high-yield savings account for Apple Card users that will come with a 4.15 annual percentage yield (APY).
Apple Card users can now choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards by automatically depositing their Daily Cash into a high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs.
“Starting today, Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards with a Savings account from Goldman Sachs, which offers a high-yield APY of 4.15 per cent - a rate that’s more than 10 times the national average,” said the company.
With no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements, users can easily set up and manage their Savings account directly from Apple Card in Wallet.
“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit ‘Daily Cash’ while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.
“Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly ‘all from one place’,” Bailey added.
