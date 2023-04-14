Future Retail gets 90 days breather to conclude insolvency
NEW DELHI: The NCLT has granted Future Retail Ltd (FRL) an extension of 90 days for concluding the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company.
Allowing FRL’s plea the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the deadline to July 15, 2023, for concluding the CIRP of FRL.
“... NCLT on April 13, 2023, heard the application and granted the said exclusion of 90 days from CIRP of FRL and consequent extension for completion of CIRP till July 15, 2023,” said a regulatory filing from the company.
This order was pronounced orally by NCLT on April 13, 2023, and a “written order is awaited”, FRL added.
The CIRP was initiated against FRL by NCLT on July 20, 2022, following loan default.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) time frame for resolution is 330 days, inclusive of the time taken for litigation.
As per Section 12(1) of the Code, the CIRP shall be completed within a period of 180 days from the date of initiation. However, NCLT may grant a one-time extension of 90 days. The maximum time within which CIRP must be mandatorily completed, including any extension or litigation period, is 330 days.
Last week, FRL informed that they have received an Expression of Interest (EoI) from 49 players, including Reliance Retail, Jindal Power Ltd and Adani Group for acquiring the assets of FRL.
