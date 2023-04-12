Electronics biz exports cross Rs 1,85,000 cr
NEW DELHI: Led by locally-manufactured mobile phones, India’s electronics industry saw a record exports of electronic goods at an estimated Rs 1,85,000 crore in FY22-23A - compared to Rs 1,16,936 crore in FY21-22 - marking a whopping 58 per cent increase, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Wednesday.
The mobile phone exports made history by crossing the $10 billion threshold for the first time in any fiscal year, reaching an estimated $ 11.12 bn (over Rs 90,000 cr) in FY23.
Mobile phone exports rose from Rs 45,000 crore in FY 21-22 to Rs 90,000 crore, surpassing the previous estimate of Rs 75,000 crore.
It now accounts for 46 per cent of the overall electronic goods exports, underlining the vital role of this sector in India’s electronics export market.
