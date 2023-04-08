Karnataka Bank plans 17.69% growth rate this year

Addressing the staff members of branches and offices across the country in the new financial year from the Mangaluru head office through virtual mode on Friday, he outlined the blueprint of the strategies and broad plan of action for the year 2023-24. As per the provisional numbers, the business turnover of the bank stood at Rs 1,48,694 crore with a growth rate of 7.63 per cent, comprising deposits of Rs 87,362 crore and advances of Rs 61,326.00 crore, he said. The total CASA (current and savings account) deposits now stand at 32.97 per cent of total deposits as on March 31, 2023.