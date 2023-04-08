Adani Total, Torrent Gas reduce CNG, PNG price after guideline revamp

AHMEDABAD: In a respite to lakhs of domestic gas and CNG vehicle owners, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Torrent Gas reduced CNG and PNG prices following the Centre's decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines.

Adani Total reduced CNG and PNG prices to up to Rs 8.13 per kg and Rs 5.06 per scm (standard cubic metre), respectively. It also announced a reduction in PNG prices for industrial and commercial consumers by Rs 3 per scm, ATGL said in a statement. Similarly, Torrent Gas, which provides CNG and PNG in 34 districts across the country, announced a reduction between Rs 4-5 per scm in the price of domestic PNG and between Rs 6-8.25 per kg in the retail price of CNG effective from today evening, it said in a statement. ''In line with our policy to prioritize our end consumers, ATGL has decided to pass through the benefit of the New Gas Pricing guidelines announced by the Government of India to our large numbers of Home PNG and CNG consumers,'' the ATGL said. ''The GoI's decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines and the consequent reduction in PNG and CNG prices will bring significant respite to millions of households and CNG vehicle owners,'' Torrent Gas said.