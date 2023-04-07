AI concludes first phase of transformation plan
NEW DELHI: Air India has concluded the first phase of its five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI.
The phase called ‘Taxi’, was focussed on addressing legacy issues of the flag carrier at scale and laying the foundation for future growth. The conclusion marked the beginning of ‘Take Off’, the second phase of transformation which is focused on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said: “The first six months of our transformation journey has engaged and united Air Indians behind a common cause, and made great strides in tackling many issues that had built up over the years.
“During this ‘Taxi’ phase, we have also come a long way in establishing foundations for growth. Our record-setting aircraft order, the commitment of $400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft, the investment of $200 million in new IT and the recruitment of literally thousands of staff are but a few of the significant investments being made to restore Air India to the upper echelons of global aviation.
“As we move into our ‘Take Off’ phase, we will start seeing these investments bear fruit. All Air Indians are very grateful to partners and supporters as we continue this journey.”
Some of the significant achievements during the ‘Taxi’ phase included committing over $400 million for aircraft refurbishments; revamped menus on international and domestic routes.
