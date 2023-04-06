Isha to lead Tira, Reliance Retail’s new omni-channel beauty platform
MUMBAI: Reliance Retail Limited on Wednesday said it has launched Tira, an omni-channel beauty retail platform that offers a seamless and personalised shopping experience to beauty enthusiasts across India.
Along with inaugurating the Tira app and website, Reliance Retail announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
An omnichannel retail concept powered by technology and customized experiences, Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands, making it the go-to destination for all things beauty.
Tira’s launch is in line with Reliance Retail’s overall vision of bringing high quality products to Indian consumers through multiple retail formats.
Isha Ambani, ED, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (holding company of Reliance Retail Limited), said, “We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratize beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.”
Tira’s online platform is easy to navigate, with a clear and clutter-free interface that ticks all the right boxes. It showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will have the widest range of colour cosmetics for consumers to try on from the comfort of their homes.
The Tira store at Jio World Drive is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.
