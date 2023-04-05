Silver futures climb Rs 128 to Rs 74,746 per kg

NEW DELHI: Silver prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 128 to Rs 74,746 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 128 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 74,746 per kg in 17,103 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions created by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.02 per cent lower at USD 25.10 per ounce in New York.