Use blockchain tech to go green

NEW DELHI: As, the world talks about ESG - environment, sustainability and governance and constantly looks for solutions in this space, we speak of technology as an enabler and blockchain as a tool to help mitigate several issues.

However, blockchain technology has often been criticised for being harmful to the environment and unsustainable.

But, surprisingly, it’s quite the contrary as issues like climate change, degradation of the biosphere, water scarcity, and other environmental problems can all be mitigated by leveraging blockchain technology. Let’s explore a few here.