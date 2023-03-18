After continuous spike, gold price shoots by ₹880 per sovereign

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously seeing a uptrend, on Saturday, rose by Rs 880.

Today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs Rs 880 per sovereign and sold at Rs 44,480 per sovereign.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 110 and is sold at Rs 5,560 per gram.

Silver prices also rose today by Rs 1.30 paise to Rs 74.40 per gram and Rs 74,400 per kg.