NEW DELHI: India’s top industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has been appointed to the ‘Order of Australia’ for distinguished service to the Australia-India relationship, particularly to trade, investment, and philanthropy, Australia’s Governor General has announced.

As of 2022, Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and former Chairman of Tata Group, has a net worth of Rs 3800 crore. “In recognition of his support for the Australia-India relationship, he is worthy of formal national recognition with an appointment as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO),” a statement by the office of Governor General read.

“Delighted at the Australian Governor-General’s announcement to appoint Mr Ratan Tata an Honorary Officer in the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the Australia-India relationship, particularly to trade, investment & philanthropy,” Barry O’Farrell, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, tweeted on Friday.

Tata, has been a strong and influential advocate for deeper bilateral ties, including advocating for the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was finalised in 2022, and supporting visiting business and government leaders in India. “His work includes supporting development and creating opportunity across a wide range of fields including health, nutrition, education, water, agriculture, the environment and energy, social justice and inclusion, digital transformation, disaster relief, and women’s economic empowerment,” the statement said.