Fuji Electric India’s Chennai facility set up for Rs 150 crore

CHENNAI: Fuji Electric India, an industrial automation and energy efficient solutions major, inaugurated its environment-friendly factory in Chennai recently.

Yosuke Ishizaka, MD; Shivaji Waghmare, CEO; Kentaroh Yamaguchi, director; B Karthik, business head - Automation Division from Fuji Electric India, were present during the inauguration.

Citing reasons for the expansion, Waghmare said, “The first is to invest in latest manufacturing technology in close collaboration with our parent company in Japan to provide high quality products. The second is to increase capacity ahead of market requirements to meet our customers’ growing demand.”

“Some of the critical equipment have been imported from Japan to match manufacturing processes between Fuji Electric India and the 100-year-old Fuji Electric,” said Yamaguchi.

Fuji Electric India is the leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets. Built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the factory is expected to produce 3500 drives/month in single shift. There are plans to make 2,00,000 PCBs annually out this fully automated unit. It has the capacity to produce a range of products on a scale of 0.4 kW to 75KW, as of now. There are plans to scale it up to 710 KW. It is aiming to be a Rs 1,500 crore entity by next year. “Initially, we would be recruiting over 250 employees for the new factory. We are expected to grow over 25% in coming years,” said Ishizaka.