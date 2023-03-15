London stocks fall as Prudential drops, spring budget in focus

UNITED KINGDOM: London stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with insurer Prudential hitting the bottom of the FTSE 100 index after full-year results, while investors awaited the UK spring budget due later in the day.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4% by 0823 GMT, trading in the red after jumping more than 1% on Tuesday. Prudential fell 4.3%.
The Asia-focused insurer reported an 8% jump in full-year year profit, while the company's chief financial officer James Turner also said the insurer had a $1 million exposure to Silicon Valley Bank which was 'minimal' against a total debt book of $23 billion.
Lower gold prices weighed on precious metal miners, taking the index down 1.4%. The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index also lost 0.3%.
Investors would be keenly awaiting the UK's spring budget, with Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt due to make a budget speech to parliament at around 1230 GMT.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android