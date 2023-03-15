EKI Energy to provide consultancy to Kochi Metro

New Delhi: Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) has inked a consultancy service contract for carbon credits project of Kochi Metro Rail. “EKI has signed consultancy service contract with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The contract has been signed against a tender won by EKI for providing carbon credit advisory services to KMRL,” a statement said. Under the contract, EKI will ensure development and assistance for validation, registration, verification, issuance and trading of carbon credits projects of KMRL. EKI will ensure end-to-end management of projects eligible for carbon credits, including their verification in compliance with the guidelines followed by the International Carbon Credit Mechanisms. With the help of EKI, KMRL will also be able to monetise emission reductions and earn additional revenue which it can use to support its multiple developmental initiatives.