Business

Data shows fuel prices in India decline as they rise in various countries

Further, data also revealed that the price difference between BJP and non-BJP-ruled states differ, with prices ruling higher in various non-BJP states.
Representative image
Representative image
ANI

NEW DELHI: Prices of petrol and diesel increased in India's immediate neighborhood and as well as some other advanced countries at a time when they declined back home in India, data from various sources showed.

In past one year, petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal rose 22-38 per cent and 20-104 per cent, respectively, data showed.

In countries such as France, Italy, and Spain, they rose 3-8 per cent cumulatively. During the same period in India, they, however, declined 3.7-5.0 per cent.

Further, data also revealed that the price difference between BJP and non-BJP-ruled states differ, with prices ruling higher in various non-BJP states.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
fuel prices
Petrol
petrol price
Data shows

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in