Telangana to house manufacturing unit of Foxconn
TELANGANA: Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn on Monday said it is committed for setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan near here. Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu in a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ...
This amply clears the doubts as raised in a certain section of the press that, Foxconn company was in a dilemma as to whether to set up the manufacturing facility in Telangana or not, the release said.
Liu and his team met Telangana CM Rao, ministers and senior officials last week.
“As discussed with you (Telangana CM) during our meeting on March 2, Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan and I seek the support of your team in operationlising the Kongara Kalan park as early as possible,” Liu said in the letter.
Liu also invited Rao to Taiwan as his personal guest. “It would be my honour to host you in Taipei. Look forward to meet you soon,” Liu said in the letter.
Rao and Liu met in Pragathi Bhavan, on March 2, and it was agreed that Foxconn would set up electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana with employment generation potential for over one lakh people, the CMO release added.
This comes at a Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn on Saturday said that its chairman had visited India, but denied it had “entered into any binding, definitive agreements” after reports saying it was planning new investments in the country.
Meanwhile, after the opposition parties dubbed the ruling BJP’s announcement regarding establishment of iPhone assembling unit by Foxconn in Bengaluru as a publicity stunt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the letter of appreciation on Monday.
The appreciation letter, by Foxconn CEO Young Liu addressed to Bommai, describes the visit of the Foxconn team to Bengaluru a great success.
“My team would be in close contact with your team to take this forward and ensure successful grounding of ‘Project Elephant’ in Bengaluru. I am confident that this project will lay a strong foundation for our other multiple plans, spanning mechanical/precision machinery, electric vehicle, IC design and semiconductor segments to consider your state as a potential investment destination,” Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Foxconn Technology Group) stated.
