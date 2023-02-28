Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats
NEW DELHI: As the end of 2022 saw the release of some game-changing applications such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot and DALL-E 2 image generator, these advanced AI technologies may lead to aid scammers and create new mobile threats, a new report said on Monday.
According to the 2023 Consumer Mobile Threat Report by cyber-security research firm McAfee, cybercriminals can leverage malicious apps by sliding into your DMs, taking advantage of Bring Your Own Device policies, and targeting teens and tween gamers with phones.
“Our mobile devices are an essential part of our daily lives now more than ever. They allow us to access a wealth of information and entertainment and provide the freedom to be productive from almost anywhere,” said Steve Grobman, chief technology officer, McAfee.
“Unfortunately, they also provide cybercriminals with greater access to potential victims,” he added.
About 6.2 per cent of threats identified on Google during 2022 were in the “Communication” category, mainly malware masquerading as SMS apps.
