PhonePe raises extra $100 mn at $12 bn valuation
BENGALURU: Leading fintech company PhonePe on Tuesday announced it has raised another $100 million in primary capital from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and TVS Capital Funds, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.
The new investment follows the recent $350 million primary fundraise from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, that PhonePe closed in January. “We are privileged to have a great set of leading global investors, both existing and new, who believe in our mission of building massive technology platforms to bring at-scale financial and digital inclusion in India,” Sameer Nigam, CEO-founder, PhonePe.
PhonePe started its latest fundraise with a target of raising up to $1 billion in capital, post its domicile shift to India. With this second tranche, it has already raised $450 million in six weeks from leading investors.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android